Denton police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured Tuesday afternoon in the 300 block of Mack Drive, a department spokesperson said.
Denton Police Department spokesperson Allison Beckwith said the status of both victims' injuries is unknown, but one victim was transported to a local hospital. The initial 911 call went out around 2:02 p.m., and no fatalities have been reported.
No suspects have been detained, and there's no suspect information yet, Beckwith said.
Tuesday's shooting is the third shooting reported since last Tuesday. The other shooting was reported Saturday night.