One person hospitalized after shooting outside Whataburger

By Zaira Perez
Staff Writer
zaira.perez@dentonrc.com

Oct 22, 2021

Denton authorities detained one person and transported another person involved in a road-rage shooting this afternoon outside of a Denton Whataburger.

The Denton Police Department is actively investigating a shooting they believe to be an isolated incident outside the Whataburger at 712 Fort Worth Drive.

Denton police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said a 911 caller reported seeing one person step out of a vehicle and shoot another person in the parking lot. Officers were dispatched around 1:33 p.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Police have detained a suspect, but no arrests have been made as of 2 p.m.

Cunningham said everyone involved is cooperating with police.

ZAIRA PEREZ can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @zairalperez.