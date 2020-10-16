A man was hospitalized after being shot in the chest Friday afternoon near Home Depot, a Denton Police spokesperson said.
Information on the 911 call was not immediately available. Police responded to the Home Depot in the 1900 block of Brinker Road in reference to a shooting.
Denton Police Department spokesperson Allison Beckwith said the victim was conscious and talking to authorities while in transport.
Police said they don’t believe the shooter is a threat to the public and they didn’t yet have information on a suspect.
As of 5:40 p.m. Friday police were still investigating the shooting. The Police Department asks anyone with information to call 940-349-8181.
— Zaira Perez