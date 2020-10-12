At least one car flipped over following a car crash Monday afternoon near Loop 288 and Brinker Road, a Denton Police Department spokesperson said.
No fatalities were reported. Some people involved in the crash sustained minor injuries and one person was transferred to a hospital for treatment, but there was no information on the person's injuries Monday evening.
The northbound lanes of Loop 288 were closed following the crash, which was reported at 4:32 p.m. Monday.
Three vehicles were involved in the crash, but there was no information available Monday evening on how the crash happened. One car flipped over during the wreck but landed back on its tires, a Denton police spokesperson said.
City crews responded to the scene as well because the traffic lights went out.
The Police Department is still investigating the crash.