This story was updated at 9:06 p.m. to include one person has died.
One person has died following a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the 300 block of Mack Drive, according to a news release from the Denton Police Department.
Denton police are investigating the shooting, which initially left two people injured around 2:02 p.m., a department spokesperson said Tuesday afternoon. One person was hospitalized following the shooting, but the release didn't say if that victim is the one who was later pronounced dead.
No further information was released late Tuesday about the identity of the person who died. The status of the second victim's injuries was not released.
No suspects have been detained, and there's no suspect information yet, police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said. Police said in the news release late Tuesday that it's still unclear what led to Tuesday's shooting.
Tuesday's shooting is the third reported since last Tuesday. The other shooting was reported Saturday night. Denton police said the three are unrelated.
Denton police are asking that anyone with information about any of the three cases call 940-349-8965.