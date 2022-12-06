Highway construction projects inbound
Westbound traffic moves at the Interstate 20, Highway 287 and Interstate 820 interchange in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday, July 6, 2018.

 Jae S. Lee/The Dallas Morning News

Construction is about to begin on a massive expansion of two North Texas highways, including one of the most traffic-choked roadways in the state.

The $1.6 billion Southeast Connector — which aims to ease congestion and improve transportation in Tarrant County — is one of the state’s largest-ever investments in transportation infrastructure.

