One person is dead after a crash Friday morning at the intersection of U.S. Highway 377 and Stewart Road, the Northeast Police Department said.
A dump truck towing a trailer, heading southbound on U.S. 377, was at a stop sign waiting to turn when another vehicle rear-ended it, Northeast Police Chief James Edland said.
Edland said he was notified of the wreck at around 10:45 a.m. The wreck occurred less than two miles south of Krugerville.
Police are still investigating and have not identified the person who was pronounced dead at the scene.