One person was hospitalized following a shooting Thursday evening at The Veranda Apartments, authorities said.
Denton police were dispatched to the 2400 block of East McKinney Street around 8:32 p.m. Thursday following a fight call, Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said. A fight turned into a shooting and one person was taken to a local hospital.
Officers were on their way to the apartments when the call was updated to a shooting call, according to a social media post from the department. The post said police located one gunshot victim.
No suspects were in custody as of 9 p.m. Thursday.