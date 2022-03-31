Police car flashing lights
Denton police are investigating after a 42-year-old man died in a crash with an 18-wheeler early Thursday morning. 

A news release stated the driver of a Ford F-150 crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler stopped in traffic on Interstate 35 East near North Texas Boulevard shortly before 1:45 a.m. Thursday. 

Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said all of the highway's northbound lanes south of North Texas Boulevard were shut down for a few hours but had reopened by 11 a.m.

Southbound lanes remained open, and all northbound traffic was diverted to the northbound service road at Bonnie Brae Street, according to a police department social media post.

The 42-year-old was the only occupant of his vehicle and was declared dead on the scene by the Denton Fire Department. The semitruck driver was unharmed, according to the news release. 

Beckwith said no additional details were available as of 11 a.m. Thursday. 

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they are made available.

