Sunny. High 68F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph..
Generally clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: March 31, 2022 @ 12:43 pm
Denton police are investigating after a 42-year-old man died in a crash with an 18-wheeler early Thursday morning.
A news release stated the driver of a Ford F-150 crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler stopped in traffic on Interstate 35 East near North Texas Boulevard shortly before 1:45 a.m. Thursday.
Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said all of the highway's northbound lanes south of North Texas Boulevard were shut down for a few hours but had reopened by 11 a.m.
Southbound lanes remained open, and all northbound traffic was diverted to the northbound service road at Bonnie Brae Street, according to a police department social media post.
The 42-year-old was the only occupant of his vehicle and was declared dead on the scene by the Denton Fire Department. The semitruck driver was unharmed, according to the news release.
Beckwith said no additional details were available as of 11 a.m. Thursday.
This is a developing story. More details will be added as they are made available.
MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today!
Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now.
Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter.
Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today!
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now.
Sign up for Business News delivered twice monthly to your inbox.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.