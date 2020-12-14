One driver is dead and another is in the hospital following a crash on U.S. Highway 380 on Monday morning near Krum, authorities said.
The roadway was closed following the 911 call around 6:20 a.m. and reopened around 9:30 a.m. Denton Police Department spokesperson Amy Cunningham said the Texas Department of Public Safety is the lead on the investigation because the crash happened outside city limits, and the Police Department is assisting.
The crash occurred on eastbound U.S. 380 just west of Nail Road near an RV store with only two single-occupant vehicles involved. The roadway was shut down for at least two hours while authorities investigated.
No identifying information for the victim was released by early Monday evening.