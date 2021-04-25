One man was killed and another transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries following a Sunday afternoon vehicle crash on Interstate 35 in Corinth, Corinth police say.
According to a social media post by Corinth police, the crash occurred at about 2:40 p.m. in the 6600 block of Interstate 35E. A black Ford hatchback, while driving northbound, struck two men changing the flat tire of a truck on the shoulder of the highway. When officers arrived, they found two victims in the median of the highway.
One victim, a 22-year-old man, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash, while a 29-year-old man was transported to Medical City Denton with life-threatening injuries. The vehicle’s driver, William Blair, was arrested on a charge of intoxication manslaughter, Corinth PD Field Operations Captain Jimmie Gregg said.
As of 5 p.m., Blair had not yet been booked into jail as police await a blood search warrant. Corinth PD stated via social media that heavy delays should be expected in the area as officers and other agencies continue to work the crash.
Gregg said Sunday’s incident is the second fatal vehicle crash in Corinth this year. Orlando Hinojosa, spokesperson for the Denton County Sheriff’s Office, said the total amount of fatal accidents in the county is not available and would have to be sourced from each individual agency.