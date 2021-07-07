Emergency responders confirmed one person involved in a four-vehicle crash near the intersection of South Loop 288 and Shady Oaks Drive died Wednesday evening.
The crash happened sometime between 7 and 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to Denton Police Department spokesperson Allison Beckwith.
“Investigators are still working to figure out exactly what happened,” Beckwith said.
A post to the department’s Twitter account at 7:49 p.m. claimed both north and southbound lanes would be closed near the wreck for “an extended period of time.”
Beckwith was able to confirm one lane of southbound traffic was open by 10:40 p.m., but the detour for other traffic was short and traffic backup was minimal. She didn’t have any further estimates on when other lanes might reopen.
Early police reports indicated damage to one of the four vehicles was minimal, but full damage estimates weren’t available. Beckwith also didn’t yet know how many people were involved in the crash.