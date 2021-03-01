Students at three Denton ISD schools in south Denton were locked down for about 10 minutes Monday just after 1 p.m. while Denton police investigated a road rage incident, a police spokesperson said.
No students were ever in any danger, according to authorities and school officials. Denton Police Department spokesperson Allison Beckwith said if an incident is remotely in a school’s area, police ask the school to shut down as a precaution.
Callers reported shots fired on Teasley Lane. The Denton Police Department asked nearby Guyer High School, Nelson Elementary School and Sam Houston Elementary School to lock down. Teasley is the main road connecting the three schools between Windriver and Leatherwood lanes.
The suspect, 25-year-old Jonathan Smith, allegedly called 911 to report he had fired a round at another vehicle, saying the other driver tried to ram him.
Police were dispatched around 1:05 p.m. to the 3100 block of Teasley. Both drivers involved followed each other to Kroger at 5021 Teasley Lane and waited for officers to arrive.
Beckwith said the targeted vehicle was struck by one pistol round and that the driver didn’t know they were shot at.
Smith was arrested and charged with deadly conduct, discharging a firearm. As of 5 p.m. Monday, the Police Department’s public jail records didn’t list a bail amount for Smith. The incident for his arrest stemmed from a road rage incident.
Parents and guardians of students at the three schools received emails Monday afternoon about the incident.
“The Denton Police Dept. advised that our campus be secured, even though this was a non-school related event,” the email states. “The entire event lasted less than 10 minutes.”
At 1:28 p.m., Guyer Principal Shaun Perry emailed staff thanking them for their quick response to the lockdown.
“As I communicated during the message, we have been given an ‘all clear’ signal, so please continue with your day as normal.”
According to Guyer’s emergency plan, shelter-in-place procedures are implemented in case of hazardous release events such as chemical spills or during police emergencies near the school.
This requires all students and staff to clear the areas, report to their rooms and for staffers to make all efforts to prevent outside air from seeping in or intruders from entering the classrooms.