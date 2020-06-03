A 32-year-old activist was arrested by Denton police after getting onto Interstate 35E following a night of peaceful protests.
Following more than a half-dozen miles marched and over an hour of speeches, a subset of the protesters decided to march on the interstate in an attempt to shut it down.
Officers had been blocking traffic and escorting marchers through their routes since roughly 6:10 p.m. when, just before 10 p.m., roughly 100 marchers decided to try to shut down the interstate.
Amy Cunningham, a police spokesperson, said nearly all the protesters turned around after repeated warnings that they’d be arrested if they stepped onto the freeway.
One man ignored the warnings and was subsequently arrested, she said. Overall, she estimated 500-600 protesters came out to Wednesday’s protests. He was booked into the Denton City Jail just before 11 p.m. Wednesday for allegedly walking on the highway in violation of the Texas Transportation Code. It was not immediately clear what penalty he might face.
Cunningham was not aware of any other arrests related to the night’s protests as of 11 p.m.
The seemingly impromptu decision to move on I-35E came after protesters had already marched for nearly two hours across central Denton during the city’s fifth day of protests. They then listened to various speakers for over an hour before skirting the city’s curfew ordinance by beginning another march that took them out of the curfew zone.
Activists protested a litany of issues throughout the night, the central of which was the killing of George Floyd, a black man who was pinned to the pavement by Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis officer, last week. Chauvin has been fired from the department and charged with second-degree murder.
Three other officers on the scene when Floyd was killed were arrested Wednesday, which answers one of the items on protesters’ growing list of demands.
Shortly after 6 p.m., Denton activists picked up their signs and began their march from the Square. A cadre of marchers acting as medics — designated by crosses of red duct tape on their shirts — followed along the route distributing water.
People were also handing out medical masks and snacks to demonstrators throughout the evening.
The marchers’ first stop was in front of the Denton police station at 601 E. Hickory St. The snaking line doubled back on itself to head back toward Bell Avenue when a man seemingly bent on agitating the crowd began yelling.
He was heavily bearded with a well-worn cowboy hat, but his accessories caught most eyes. He carried a large American flag in his right hand, a matching POW-MIA flag in his left and a Confederate battle flag tied around his neck as a cape. He was also sporting boots bearing the Texas flag.
A woman took her place near him on the sidewalk across from the marchers and led marchers through a call-and-response of “black lives matter,” to which the caped agitator yelled back, “All lives matter.”
What followed was a nearly indecipherable roar of disapproval from the marchers.
Each time the man yelled his chant, hundreds upon hundreds of voices would answer back with a booming “black lives matter.”
Among the most popular call-and-response chants were “no justice, no peace,” echoed by marchers, and “say his name,” followed by “George Floyd,” or “say her name,” followed by “Breonna Taylor.”
Taylor, a black woman, was killed by police in Louisville, Kentucky, during a no-knock raid in mid-March. Officers had the wrong address.
Any uncertainty about the purposes of Wednesday’s march surely dissolved for any within earshot.
Just before 8 p.m., activist Queen Janata Montgomery took to the steps of the Courthouse on the Square to list an incomplete list of grievances and demands. In no particular order:
- the killing of unarmed black Americans,
- police brutality,
- institutional racism,
- reparations paid to black Americans,
- the lack of black-owned restaurants on the Square,
- a need for increased voter participation,
- a call to defund police,
- the lawful removal of the Confederate monument on the Square,
- the removal of Mayor Chris Watts from office.
Montgomery pointed toward a curfew order signed by Watts on Sunday that prohibits most people from being in sections of central Denton around the Square and government buildings.
“Our constitutional rights were violated by the mayor,” she said of the order.
She repeatedly called for listeners to flex their rights as free citizens to change their future for the better.
“We are not turning a chapter, we are going forward,” she said. “Our economy is changing, everything is changing. We’re going to change with it.”