Attentive locals might have noticed a groundswell of oak seedlings cropping up across the area.
Don Smith, a retired botany professor, said several factors combined to create the sort of growth that typically only happens every 8-10 years.
“You can drive around town and [see them] if people haven’t mowed their lawn yet,” Smith said.
While this is true, sightseeing for seedlings was not on the list of essential reasons to leave your home as of Friday afternoon. Regardless, you might want to keep your eyes peeled while out and about on essential business or a long walk.
Post oaks, the trees primarily responsible for the seedlings, conserve energy for 3-5 years before dumping a large amount of acorns in what is known as a “mast year.” 2019 was just such a year.
Combined with what Smith called favorable spring conditions, plenty of moisture and temperatures that didn’t rise too high, many acorns were able to germinate in the area.
Post oaks are one of several varieties of oak trees across Texas. According to Texas A&M University, they are common in East and Central Texas and grow west into the Panhandle. They prefer sandy or gravelly clay soil.
They commonly grow up to 50 feet tall with a diameter of 2 feet, but they can grow much larger. Post oaks grow gray-brown bark, and older trees have irregular fissures and scaly ridges.
Asked whether he expected decreased activity amid a global pandemic to result in more of the seedlings reaching maturity, Smith said, “No they’re going to get mowed down.”
Even if they survived ritual yard work, he said most would die in the competition for resources: “But, boy, do we ever have thousands of seedling Post oak trees in this town right now.”