State propositions
Prop. 1
The constitutional amendment permitting a person to hold more than one office as a municipal judge at the same time.
Prop. 2
The constitutional amendment providing for the issuance of additional general obligation bonds by the Texas Water Development Board in an amount not to exceed $200 million to provide financial assistance for the development of certain projects in economically distressed areas.
Prop. 3
The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for a temporary exemption from ad valorem taxation of a portion of the appraised value of certain property damaged by a disaster.
Prop. 4
The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual income tax, including a tax on an individual’s share of partnership and unincorporated association income.
Prop. 5
The constitutional amendment dedicating the revenue received from the existing state sales and use taxes that are imposed on sporting goods to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission to protect Texas’ natural areas, water quality, and history by acquiring, managing, and improving state and local parks and historic sites while not increasing the rate of the state sales and use taxes.
Prop. 6
The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to increase by $3 billion the maximum bond amount authorized for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas
Prop. 7
The constitutional amendment allowing increased distributions to the available school fund.
Prop. 8
The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the flood infrastructure fund to assist in the financing of drainage, flood mitigation, and flood control projects.
Prop. 9
The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation precious metal held in a precious metal depository located in this state.
Prop. 10
The constitutional amendment to allow the transfer of a law enforcement animal to a qualified caretaker in certain circumstances.
Local Propositions
Coppell
Prop. A
The reauthorization for a four (4) year period of the local sales and use tax in Coppell at the rate of one-fourth of one percent to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets or sidewalks.
Denton
Prop. A
The issuance of $154 million of public securities for street improvements
Prop. B
The issuance of $61.9 million of public securities for public safety facilities for police department
Prop. C
The issuance of $5 million of public securities for acquisition of land for parks
Prop. D
The issuance of $619,000 of public securities for public art
Flower Mound
Prop. A
The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the Town of Flower Mound, Texas at the rate of one-quarter (1/4) of one percent (1%) to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets
Special Districts
Big Sky Municipal Utility District of Denton County
Prop. A
Confirmation of district
Prop. B
The issuance of $133,084,000 in general bonds and the issuance of $199,626,000 in refunding bonds and the levy of ad valorem taxes in payment of the general bonds (water, sanitary sewer, drainage and storm sewer, organization and administration)
Prop. C
The issuance of $64,802,000 in road bonds and the issuance of $97,203,000 in refunding bonds and the levy of ad valorem taxes in payment of the road bonds (paved roads and turnpikes)
Prop. D
The fire protection plan and the implementation of the fire protection plan for the provision of fire protection services to persons, buildings, and property located within the boundaries of the district and the issuance of $21,455,000 in bonds and the issuance of $32,182,500 in refunding bonds and the levy of ad valorem taxes in payment of bonds (fire protection facilities and equipment)
Prop. E
The provisions of the fire protection agreement and the levy of a tax to make payments thereunder
Prop. F
The levy of a maintenance tax not to exceed one dollar and twenty cents per one hundred dollars ($1.20 per $100) of assessed valuation
District Directors
Vote for none, one, two, three, four or five
Ron Davis
Naveen Khammanpati
Ronnie Nichols
Greg Edwards
Kenny Bounds
Denton County Municipal Utility District No. 6
Prop. A
The plan and contract to provide fire-fighting services for the district
Northlake Municipal Management District No. 2
Prop. A
Confirmation of the district
Prop. B
The issuance of $239,522,703 in bonds and the levy of ad valorem taxes in payment of the bonds (water, sanitary sewer, drainage and storm sewer, organization and administration)
Prop. C
The issuance of $145,861,502 in bonds and the levy of ad valorem taxes in payment of the bonds (paved road and turnpikes)
Prop. D
The issuance of $359,284,054 in refunding bonds for water, sanitary sewer, drainage and storm sewer bonds and the levy of ad valorem taxes in payment of said refunding bonds
Prop. E
The issuance of $218,792,253 in refunding bonds for road bonds and the levy of ad valorem taxes in payment of said refunding bonds.
Prop. F
The levy of a maintenance tax not to exceed one dollar twenty cents ($1.20) per one hundred dollars ($100.00) of assessed valuation
Smiley Road Water Control and Improvement District No. 1
Prop. A
The issuance of $92,500,000 utility bonds and the levy of ad valorem taxes adequate to provide for the payment of the utility bonds
Prop. B
The issuance of $115,625,000 utility refunding bonds and the levy of ad valorem taxes adequate to provide for the payment of the utility refunding bonds
Prop. C
The issuance of $215,000,000 road bonds and the levy of ad valorem taxes adequate to provide for the payment of the road bonds
Prop. D
The issuance of $269,000,000 road refunding bonds and the levy of ad valorem taxes adequate to provide for the payment of the road refunding bonds
Prop. E
The imposition and levy of a maintenance tax in an amount not to exceed $1.20 per $100/assessed valuation
The Lakes Fresh Water Supply District of Denton County
Prop. A
The plan and contract to provide fire-fighting services for the district For Against