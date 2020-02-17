The following is what Denton County voters will see on the Democratic and Republican ballots for the March 3 election primaries:
Democrat
President
Tom Steyer
Cory Booker
John K. Delaney
Julián Castro
Elizabeth Warren
Tulsi Gabbard
Joseph R. Biden
Marianne Williamson
Michael R. Bloomberg
Michael Bennet
Pete Buttigieg
Amy Klobuchar
Roque ‘’Rocky’’ De La Fuente
Andrew Yang
Bernie Sanders
Robby Wells
Deval Patrick
U.S Senator
Michael Cooper
Amanda K. Edwards
Victor Hugo Harris
Royce West
Jack Daniel Foster Jr
Annie ‘’Mamá’’ Garcia
Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez
Adrian Ocegueda
Sema Hernandez
D. R. Hunter
Chris Bell
Mary ‘’MJ’’ Hegar
U.S. Representative, District 24
Candace Valenzuela
Kim Olson
John Biggan
Jan McDowell
Crystal Fletcher
Sam Vega
Richard Fleming
U.S. Representative, District 26
Neil Durrance
Mat Pruneda
Carol H. Iannuzzi
Railroad Commissioner
Chrysta Castañeda
Kelly Stone
Mark Watson
Roberto R. ‘’Beto’’ Alonzo
Chief Justice, Texas Supreme Court
Jerry Zimmerer
Amy Clark Meachum
Justice, Texas Supreme Court, Place 6, Unexpired Term
Larry Praeger
Kathy Cheng
Justice, Texas Supreme Court, Place 7
Brandy Voss
Staci Williams
Justice, Texas Supreme Court, Place 8
Gisela D. Triana
Peter Kelly
Judge, Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3
Elizabeth Davis Frizell
William Pieratt Demond
Dan Wood
Judge, Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4
Steven Miears
Tina Clinton
Judge, Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9
Brandon Birmingham
Member, State Board of Education, District 14
Greg Alvord
State Senator, District 12
Randy Daniels
Shadi Zitoon
State Representative, District 63
Leslie Peeler
State Representative, District 64
Angela Brewer
State Representative, District 65
Paige Dixon
Michelle Beckley
State Representative, District 106
Jennifer Skidonenko
Justice, 2nd Court of Appeals District, Place 6, Unexpired Term
Delonia A. Watson
District Judge, 431st Judicial District
Diana Weitzel
County Commissioner, Precinct 1
Sandy Swan
County Commissioner, Precinct 3
Delia Parker-Mims
County Chairman
Ira Bershad
Anjelita (Angie) Cadena
Democrat Proposition #1
Right to Healthcare: Should everyone in Texas have a right to quality healthcare, protected by a universally accessible Medicare-style system that saves rural hospitals, reduces the cost of prescription drugs, and guarantees access to reproductive healthcare? (Yes, No)
Democrat Proposition #2
Right to a 21st Century Public Education: Should everyone in Texas have the right to high-quality public education from pre-k to 12th grade, and affordable college and career training without the burden of crushing student loan debt? (Yes, No)
Democrat Proposition #3
Right to Clean Air, Safe Water, and a Responsible Climate Policy: Should everyone in Texas have the right to clean air, safe water, affordable and sustainable alternative energy sources, and a responsible climate policy that recognizes and addresses the climate crisis as a real and serious threat that impacts every aspect of life on this planet? (Yes, No)
Democrat Proposition #4
Right to Economic Security: Should everyone in Texas have the right to economic security, where all workers have earned paid family and sick leave, training to prepare for future economies, and a living wage that respects their hard work? (Yes, No)
Democrat Proposition #5
Right to Dignity & Respect: Should everyone in Texas have the right to a life of dignity and respect, free from discrimination and harassment anywhere, including businesses and public facilities, no matter how they identify, the color of their skin, whom they love, socioeconomic status, disability status, housing status, or from where they come? (Yes, No)
Democrat Proposition #6
Right to Be Free from Violence: Should everyone in Texas have the right to live a life free from violence—gun violence, racial hatred, terrorism, domestic violence, bullying, harassment or sexual assault—so Texans can grow in a safe environment? (Yes, No)
Democrat Proposition #7
Right to Housing: Should everyone in Texas have the right to affordable and accessible housing and modern utilities (electricity, water, gas, and high-speed internet) free from any form of discrimination? (Yes, No)
Democrat Proposition #8
Right to Vote: Should every eligible Texan have the right to vote, made easier by automatic voter registration, the option to vote by mail, guaranteed early and mobile voting stations, and a state election holiday — free from corporate campaign influence, foreign and domestic interference, and gerrymandering? (Yes, No)
Democrat Proposition #9
Right to a Fair Criminal Justice System: Should everyone in Texas have the right to a fair criminal justice system that treats people equally, uses proven methods for de-escalating situations instead of excessive force, and puts an end to the mass and disproportionate incarceration of people of color for minor offenses? (Yes, No)
Democrat Proposition #10
Immigrant Rights: Should there be a just and fair comprehensive immigration reform solution that includes an earned path to citizenship for law-abiding immigrants and their children, keeps families together, protects DREAMers, and provides workforce solutions for businesses? (Yes, No)
Democrat Proposition #11
Right to Fair Taxation: Should Texas establish equitable taxation for people at all income levels and for businesses and corporations, large and small, so our state government can fund our educational, social, infrastructure, business, and all government services to improve programs necessary for all Texans to thrive? (Yes, No)
Republican
President
Bob Ely
Joe Walsh
Donald J. Trump
Matthew John Matern
Roque ‘’Rocky’’ De La Fuente Guerra
Zoltan G. Istvan
Bill Weld
Uncommitted
U.S. Senator
Mark Yancey
John Cornyn
Dwayne Stovall
Virgil Bierschwale
John Anthony Castro
U.S. Representative, District 24
Beth Van Duyne
Sunny Chaparala
David Fegan
Jeron Liverman
Desi Maes
U.S. Representative, District 26
Jack Wyman
Michael C. Burgess
Michael Armstrong
Jason Mrochek
Railroad Commissioner
Ryan Sitton
James ‘’Jim’’ Wright
Chief Justice, Texas Supreme Court
Nathan Hecht
Justice, Texas Supreme Court, Place 6, Unexpired Term
Jane Bland
Justice, Texas Supreme Court, Place 7
Jeff Boyd
Justice, Texas Supreme Court, Place 8
Brett Busby
Judge, Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3
Gina Parker
Bert Richardson
Judge, Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4
Kevin Patrick Yeary
Judge, Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9
David Newell
Member, State Board of Education, District 14
Maria Y. Berry
Sue Melton-Malone
State Senator, District 12
Jane Nelson
State Representative, District 63
Tan Parker
State Representative, District 64
Lynn Stucky
State Representative, District 65
Nancy Cline
Kronda Thimesch
State Representative, District 106
Jared Patterson
James Trombley
Justice, 2nd Court of Appeals District, Place 2
Dana Womack
Justice, 2nd Court of Appeals District, Place 6, Unexpired Term
Mike Wallach
Justice, 2nd Court of Appeals District, Place 7
Elizabeth Beach
John P. Chupp
Brian Walker
District Judge, 16th Judicial District
Sherry Shipman
District Judge, 362nd Judicial District
Bruce McFarling
District Judge, 393rd Judicial District
Doug Robison
District Judge, 431st Judicial District
Cannon Cain
George Mitcham
Derbha Jones
Jim Johnson
District Judge, 442nd Judicial District
Tiffany Haertling
District Judge, 462nd Judicial District
Lee Ann Breading
Sheriff
Dugan Broomfield
Tracy Murphree
Bryan ‘’Wilkie’’ Wilkinson
County Tax Assessor-Collector
Michelle French
County Commissioner, Precinct 1
Ryan Williams
Hugh Coleman
County Commissioner, Precinct 3
Bobbie J. Mitchell
Constable, Precinct 1
Johnny Hammons
Constable, Precinct 2
Michael A. Truitt
Constable, Precinct 3
Dan Rochelle
Jeri Rodriguez
Constable, Precinct 4
Danny Fletcher
Timothy Wayne Burch
Constable, Precinct 5
Doug Boydston
Constable, Precinct 6
Richard Bachus
County Chairman
Jayne Howell
Precinct Chairman — Pct. 1000
John B. Holland
Fred Stevens
Precinct Chairman — Pct. 1032
Jennifer White
Brian Thomson
Precinct Chairman — Pct. 1034
Jason Lickliter
Mary Hairston Kolniah
Precinct Chairman — Pct. 2028
Timothy J Curtiss
Charles L. Johnson
Precinct Chairman — Pct. 2031
Butch Lem
Todd Bullis
Republican Proposition 1
Texas should not restrict or prohibit prayer in public schools. (Yes, No)
Republican Proposition 2
Texas should reject restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms. (Yes, No)
Republican Proposition 3
Texas should ban the practice of taxpayer-funded lobbying, which allows your tax dollars to be spent on lobbyists who work against the taxpayer. (Yes, No)
Republican Proposition 4
Texas should support the construction of a physical barrier and use existing defense-grade surveillance equipment along the entire southern border of Texas. (Yes, No)
Republican Proposition 5
Texas parents or legal guardians of public school children under the age of 18 should be the sole decision makers for all their children’s healthcare decisions including, but not limited to, psychological assessment and treatment, contraception, and sex education. (Yes, No)
Republican Proposition 6
Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children for transition purposes, given that Texas children as young as three (3) are being transitioned from their biological sex to the opposite sex. (Yes, No)
Republican Proposition 7
Texans should protect and preserve all historical monuments, artifacts, and buildings, such as the Alamo Cenotaph and our beloved Alamo, and should oppose any reimagining of the Alamo site. (Yes, No)
Republican Proposition 8
Texas election officials should heed the directives of the Office of the Governor to purge illegal voters from the voter rolls and verify that each new registered voter is a U.S. Citizen. (Yes, No)
Republican Proposition 9
Bail in Texas should be based only on a person’s danger to society and risk of flight, not that person’s ability to pay. (Yes, No)
Republican Proposition 10
Texas should limit our state legislators’ terms to 12 years. (Yes, No)