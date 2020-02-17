Election 2018
The following is what Denton County voters will see on the Democratic and Republican ballots for the March 3 election primaries:

Democrat

President

Tom Steyer

Cory Booker

John K. Delaney

Julián Castro

Elizabeth Warren

Tulsi Gabbard

Joseph R. Biden

Marianne Williamson

Michael R. Bloomberg

Michael Bennet

Pete Buttigieg

Amy Klobuchar

Roque ‘’Rocky’’ De La Fuente

Andrew Yang

Bernie Sanders

Robby Wells

Deval Patrick

U.S Senator

Michael Cooper

Amanda K. Edwards

Victor Hugo Harris

Royce West

Jack Daniel Foster Jr

Annie ‘’Mamá’’ Garcia

Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez

Adrian Ocegueda

Sema Hernandez

D. R. Hunter

Chris Bell

Mary ‘’MJ’’ Hegar

U.S. Representative, District 24

Candace Valenzuela

Kim Olson

John Biggan

Jan McDowell

Crystal Fletcher

Sam Vega

Richard Fleming

U.S. Representative, District 26

Neil Durrance

Mat Pruneda

Carol H. Iannuzzi

Railroad Commissioner

Chrysta Castañeda

Kelly Stone

Mark Watson

Roberto R. ‘’Beto’’ Alonzo

Chief Justice, Texas Supreme Court

Jerry Zimmerer

Amy Clark Meachum

Justice, Texas Supreme Court, Place 6, Unexpired Term

Larry Praeger

Kathy Cheng

Justice, Texas Supreme Court, Place 7

Brandy Voss

Staci Williams

Justice, Texas Supreme Court, Place 8

Gisela D. Triana

Peter Kelly

Judge, Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3

Elizabeth Davis Frizell

William Pieratt Demond

Dan Wood

Judge, Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4

Steven Miears

Tina Clinton

Judge, Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9

Brandon Birmingham

Member, State Board of Education, District 14

Greg Alvord

State Senator, District 12

Randy Daniels

Shadi Zitoon

State Representative, District 63

Leslie Peeler

State Representative, District 64

Angela Brewer

State Representative, District 65

Paige Dixon

Michelle Beckley

State Representative, District 106

Jennifer Skidonenko

Justice, 2nd Court of Appeals District, Place 6, Unexpired Term

Delonia A. Watson

District Judge, 431st Judicial District

Diana Weitzel

County Commissioner, Precinct 1

Sandy Swan

County Commissioner, Precinct 3

Delia Parker-Mims

County Chairman

Ira Bershad

Anjelita (Angie) Cadena

Democrat Proposition #1

Right to Healthcare: Should everyone in Texas have a right to quality healthcare, protected by a universally accessible Medicare-style system that saves rural hospitals, reduces the cost of prescription drugs, and guarantees access to reproductive healthcare? (Yes, No)

Democrat Proposition #2

Right to a 21st Century Public Education: Should everyone in Texas have the right to high-quality public education from pre-k to 12th grade, and affordable college and career training without the burden of crushing student loan debt? (Yes, No)

Democrat Proposition #3

Right to Clean Air, Safe Water, and a Responsible Climate Policy: Should everyone in Texas have the right to clean air, safe water, affordable and sustainable alternative energy sources, and a responsible climate policy that recognizes and addresses the climate crisis as a real and serious threat that impacts every aspect of life on this planet? (Yes, No)

Democrat Proposition #4

Right to Economic Security: Should everyone in Texas have the right to economic security, where all workers have earned paid family and sick leave, training to prepare for future economies, and a living wage that respects their hard work? (Yes, No)

Democrat Proposition #5

Right to Dignity & Respect: Should everyone in Texas have the right to a life of dignity and respect, free from discrimination and harassment anywhere, including businesses and public facilities, no matter how they identify, the color of their skin, whom they love, socioeconomic status, disability status, housing status, or from where they come? (Yes, No)

Democrat Proposition #6

Right to Be Free from Violence: Should everyone in Texas have the right to live a life free from violence—gun violence, racial hatred, terrorism, domestic violence, bullying, harassment or sexual assault—so Texans can grow in a safe environment? (Yes, No)

Democrat Proposition #7

Right to Housing: Should everyone in Texas have the right to affordable and accessible housing and modern utilities (electricity, water, gas, and high-speed internet) free from any form of discrimination? (Yes, No)

Democrat Proposition #8

Right to Vote: Should every eligible Texan have the right to vote, made easier by automatic voter registration, the option to vote by mail, guaranteed early and mobile voting stations, and a state election holiday — free from corporate campaign influence, foreign and domestic interference, and gerrymandering? (Yes, No)

Democrat Proposition #9

Right to a Fair Criminal Justice System: Should everyone in Texas have the right to a fair criminal justice system that treats people equally, uses proven methods for de-escalating situations instead of excessive force, and puts an end to the mass and disproportionate incarceration of people of color for minor offenses? (Yes, No)

Democrat Proposition #10

Immigrant Rights: Should there be a just and fair comprehensive immigration reform solution that includes an earned path to citizenship for law-abiding immigrants and their children, keeps families together, protects DREAMers, and provides workforce solutions for businesses? (Yes, No)

Democrat Proposition #11

Right to Fair Taxation: Should Texas establish equitable taxation for people at all income levels and for businesses and corporations, large and small, so our state government can fund our educational, social, infrastructure, business, and all government services to improve programs necessary for all Texans to thrive? (Yes, No)

Republican

President

Bob Ely

Joe Walsh

Donald J. Trump

Matthew John Matern

Roque ‘’Rocky’’ De La Fuente Guerra

Zoltan G. Istvan

Bill Weld

Uncommitted

U.S. Senator

Mark Yancey

John Cornyn

Dwayne Stovall

Virgil Bierschwale

John Anthony Castro

U.S. Representative, District 24

Beth Van Duyne

Sunny Chaparala

David Fegan

Jeron Liverman

Desi Maes

U.S. Representative, District 26

Jack Wyman

Michael C. Burgess

Michael Armstrong

Jason Mrochek

Railroad Commissioner

Ryan Sitton

James ‘’Jim’’ Wright

Chief Justice, Texas Supreme Court

Nathan Hecht

Justice, Texas Supreme Court, Place 6, Unexpired Term

Jane Bland

Justice, Texas Supreme Court, Place 7

Jeff Boyd

Justice, Texas Supreme Court, Place 8

Brett Busby

Judge, Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3

Gina Parker

Bert Richardson

Judge, Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4

Kevin Patrick Yeary

Judge, Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9

David Newell

Member, State Board of Education, District 14

Maria Y. Berry

Sue Melton-Malone

State Senator, District 12

Jane Nelson

State Representative, District 63

Tan Parker

State Representative, District 64

Lynn Stucky

State Representative, District 65

Nancy Cline

Kronda Thimesch

State Representative, District 106

Jared Patterson

James Trombley

Justice, 2nd Court of Appeals District, Place 2

Dana Womack

Justice, 2nd Court of Appeals District, Place 6, Unexpired Term

Mike Wallach

Justice, 2nd Court of Appeals District, Place 7

Elizabeth Beach

John P. Chupp

Brian Walker

District Judge, 16th Judicial District

Sherry Shipman

District Judge, 362nd Judicial District

Bruce McFarling

District Judge, 393rd Judicial District

Doug Robison

District Judge, 431st Judicial District

Cannon Cain

George Mitcham

Derbha Jones

Jim Johnson

District Judge, 442nd Judicial District

Tiffany Haertling

District Judge, 462nd Judicial District

Lee Ann Breading

Sheriff

Dugan Broomfield

Tracy Murphree

Bryan ‘’Wilkie’’ Wilkinson

County Tax Assessor-Collector

Michelle French

County Commissioner, Precinct 1

Ryan Williams

Hugh Coleman

County Commissioner, Precinct 3

Bobbie J. Mitchell

Constable, Precinct 1

Johnny Hammons

Constable, Precinct 2

Michael A. Truitt

Constable, Precinct 3

Dan Rochelle

Jeri Rodriguez

Constable, Precinct 4

Danny Fletcher

Timothy Wayne Burch

Constable, Precinct 5

Doug Boydston

Constable, Precinct 6

Richard Bachus

County Chairman

Jayne Howell

Precinct Chairman — Pct. 1000

John B. Holland

Fred Stevens

Precinct Chairman — Pct. 1032

Jennifer White

Brian Thomson

Precinct Chairman — Pct. 1034

Jason Lickliter

Mary Hairston Kolniah

Precinct Chairman — Pct. 2028

Timothy J Curtiss

Charles L. Johnson

Precinct Chairman — Pct. 2031

Butch Lem

Todd Bullis

Republican Proposition 1

Texas should not restrict or prohibit prayer in public schools. (Yes, No)

Republican Proposition 2

Texas should reject restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms. (Yes, No)

Republican Proposition 3

Texas should ban the practice of taxpayer-funded lobbying, which allows your tax dollars to be spent on lobbyists who work against the taxpayer. (Yes, No)

Republican Proposition 4

Texas should support the construction of a physical barrier and use existing defense-grade surveillance equipment along the entire southern border of Texas. (Yes, No)

Republican Proposition 5

Texas parents or legal guardians of public school children under the age of 18 should be the sole decision makers for all their children’s healthcare decisions including, but not limited to, psychological assessment and treatment, contraception, and sex education. (Yes, No)

Republican Proposition 6

Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children for transition purposes, given that Texas children as young as three (3) are being transitioned from their biological sex to the opposite sex. (Yes, No)

Republican Proposition 7

Texans should protect and preserve all historical monuments, artifacts, and buildings, such as the Alamo Cenotaph and our beloved Alamo, and should oppose any reimagining of the Alamo site. (Yes, No)

Republican Proposition 8

Texas election officials should heed the directives of the Office of the Governor to purge illegal voters from the voter rolls and verify that each new registered voter is a U.S. Citizen. (Yes, No)

Republican Proposition 9

Bail in Texas should be based only on a person’s danger to society and risk of flight, not that person’s ability to pay. (Yes, No)

Republican Proposition 10

Texas should limit our state legislators’ terms to 12 years. (Yes, No)

