The appearance of the new coronavirus variant omicron is prompting more people from North Texas to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The same trend can be seen in the rest of the country.
The variant was first identified in South Africa in late November. The first cases in North Texas were detected earlier this week.
Local health authorities report a 72% increase in vaccinations in Dallas County in the last weeks of November, and expect this trend to continue during December, as booster shots are available for all adults including 16- and 17-year-olds. Plus, children 5 and older are also eligible to be vaccinated.
In Tarrant, vaccinations were up 56% during the same period, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed that in the week ending on Dec. 2, the average vaccines administered grew 22% compared to the previous week.
DSHS numbers show that in Texas 221,838 doses were administered during the week of Nov. 22-28. The following week, from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, 378,587 doses were given, representing a 70% increase.
“That’s the kind of behavior change when a variant is introduced, the numbers go up,” said Angela Morris, senior director of community relations at Parkland Hospital. “Then it goes down again, but that’s not a specific trend to Dallas County, we’re seeing it throughout the country.”
The sharp increase in doses administered, however, comes from people who already had their complete initial dosage and are now receiving a booster.
In Texas, 3.4 million people have received a booster shot against COVID-19.
Philip Huang, director of Dallas County’s Health and Human Services, said that up to a couple of weeks ago, the majority of vaccines administered were first doses, but now the trend has changed.
“We have definitely seen an increase in booster shots,” said Huang. “Vaccines for children also reached high numbers when it began and now it has stabilized. That means that it’s the same people who had already decided to get vaccinated who are now looking for a booster.”
To bring boosters to more people, Dallas County is holding vaccination clinics in areas where fewer people are vaccinated and is even offering gift cards for those who get the shot.
“We are going to stores like Walmart where people can get vaccinated for free and we have seen a very good response,” said Huang.