Weeks after officials first suspected its presence, Denton County now has the first confirmed case of the COVID-19 omicron variant.
Denton County Public Health Director Matt Richardson announced the first omicron case at Tuesday morning’s Commissioners Court meeting. The case was “travel-associated” and was confirmed as omicron by the Texas Department of State Health Services lab in Austin. Over a week ago, DCPH sent the patient's test off for variant sequencing, as the county can’t conduct that process itself.
Richardson said the patient had only mild disease and is recovering without hospitalization. Household contacts tested negative and quarantined as the patient isolated.
While this case is the county’s first lab-confirmed instance of omicron, Richardson said he believes it’s been spreading for some time already, with the strain’s worldwide prevalence on the rise.
“This does also likely represent more cases undetected thus far,” Richardson said. “We’re not going to be testing every case of COVID-19 for omicron. … We heard about it, we did hear it was travel-associated, we did want to confirm that it existed in Denton County.”
Richardson said the department won’t be adding any new reporting measures to its coronavirus tracking site, as he doesn’t currently believe it’s worthwhile to differentiate the omicron strain from the dominant delta strain. That could change, he said, if research into the new variant starts to show concerning trends.
“Differentiating omicron and delta is not as important as talking about overall COVID-19 activity and talking about prevention,” Richardson said. “I don’t know the utility or practicality of those differences.”
Reached Tuesday afternoon, DCPH spokesperson Jennifer Rainey said more information on the origin of the case would likely be available by the end of the day.
This is a developing story and will be updated as warranted.