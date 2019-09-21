The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, a lifelong learning program that is designed by and for adults ages 50 and older, has seen a major growth spurt in the last few years.
Over the past two years, OLLI has tripled its membership and expanded to five satellite locations. About 700 members from 53 cities and towns in the North Texas area are currently enrolled in OLLI. Because of that, OLLI received a $1 million endowment from the Bernard Osher Foundation in November 2018 after exceeding its membership expectations.
“We met all of the goals,” said Stephanie Reinke, director of OLLI. “We needed to get to 500 members, but we exceeded that. That endowment will allow us to ensure that lifelong learning is available to this community for many years to come.”
OLLI has more than 350 academic-based classes that are taught each year by current and retired professors and other area experts.
“Our classes aren’t like a typical college class that runs 16 weeks; they’re just a 90-minute class,” Reinke said. “People buy an annual membership and then they have access to the classes and can take them wherever they want.”
With the support of Neal Smatresk, president of the University of North Texas, OLLI’s location on campus has been moved to its own building space with free parking.
New locations for OLLI have been added in Frisco and Flower Mound, in addition to Good Samaritan Society-Lake Forest Village in Denton.
“We had to grow our program and expand our curriculum,” Reinke said. “We did a lot of marketing and publicity to get the word out that we existed. We went from offering 100 classes a year to over 350 a year.”
Different types of classes are still being added to the course list and many are inspired by members of OLLI. People can make requests for classes, and the staff at OLLI will try to find an expert.
The spring class catalog, which is currently being finished by Andrea Tuckness, assistant director for OLLI, includes one course called “Life Lessons From Playing Poker.”
“We’ve got all kinds of stuff,” said Tuckness. “You name it, we pretty much have it. If there’s something we don’t have, our members will tell us.”
Special series have been introduced such as “Lunch and Learn Lectures,” which allow members to attend a lecture during lunch, and “After 5 Lectures” at Robson Ranch with complimentary wine and cheese.
In addition to classes, OLLI now offers special interest groups in areas such as book clubs, theater groups, yoga and “day trippers,” or field trips. Members are also able to travel together to areas outside the country. Most recently, a group of 22 traveled to Cuba for a week.
“The value of this program to our community is that research has recently shown that participating in lifelong learning programs can decrease cognitive decline, increase social well-being and have a positive impact on someone’s overall lifespan,” Reinke said.
The number of members is expected to continue to rise as word spreads. OLLI has institutes at universities around the country, and the possibility of expanding to online classes is being discussed.
“Our goals are just to increase awareness about the benefits of lifelong learning to people that are over the age of 50,” Reinke said. “Because we grew so fast, we’re working on fine-tuning all of our different satellite locations and making sure that the quality is consistent across all of them.”
For more information about OLLI, visit olli.unt.edu or call 940-369-7293.