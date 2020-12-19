A large fire continues to burn Saturday morning at the old Selwyn School at 3333 W. University Drive, according to the Denton Fire Department.
The department posted videos and photos of the large-scale fire on social media, stating the old school is vacant and that, due to its limited water supply, the fire would be allowed to burn itself out.
Fire Department spokesperson David Boots said the fire was still burning as of 10 a.m. Saturday. The location is over 10,000 square feet, he said, and an estimation on how long the fire will burn was not available.
A large fire continues to burn this morning at the old Selwyn School at 3333 W. University. This is a vacant structure with limited water supply and will be allowed to burn itself out. Cause is under investigation. @cityofdentontx pic.twitter.com/k38hxjvgjP— City of Denton Fire Department (@DentonFireDept) December 19, 2020
"They're keeping an eye on it and letting it burn itself out right now," Boots said.
Boots said firefighters responded to the fire at about 4:50 a.m. and that a cause is still under investigation.