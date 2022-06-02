In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $4.35 a gallon, found at the Rapido station off Eagle Drive and Cleveland Street. That price is 6 cents more than the lowest-reported price two weeks ago.
Gas prices continue to rise with the temperature, with AAA on Thursday reporting a new record-high statewide average gas price of $4.34 a gallon — up 8 cents this week as the summer driving season heats up.
That price is $1.63 more per gallon than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price rose 11 cents on the week, to a record-high $4.71 a gallon — $1.67 more than during the first week of June 2021.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $4.54 per gallon, while drivers in Lubbock are paying the least at $4.16 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw price spikes at the pump that slightly outpaced the state as a whole, with the average price in both Dallas and Fort Worth-Arlington jumping 11 cents, to $4.44 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $4.35 a gallon, found at the Rapido station off Eagle Drive and Cleveland Street. That price is 6 cents more than the lowest-reported price two weeks ago.
After a very busy start to the summer driving season, the statewide gas price average hit yet another record high Thursday, AAA reported. This spike is primarily driven by the oil market watching the possibility that supplies may become tighter as COVID-19 lockdowns ease in China and the European Union phases in a ban of most Russian oil products. Keeping a cap on oil prices from skyrocketing further are reports that Saudi Arabia said it is prepared to increase oil production to make up for the loss of Russian oil in the market.
Texans planning to take a road trip this summer can use the AAA Gas Cost Calculator to estimate the cost of fuel for their trip. Simply enter your route, and this tool will generate an estimated fuel cost. Go to gasprices.aaa.com to find the calculator and latest gas price averages in Texas and across the U.S.
Drivers in Texas are paying the ninth-lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile, drivers in California are paying the most at $6.21 on average for a gallon over regular unleaded.