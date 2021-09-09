In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $2.74 a gallon, found at the Walmart station off Teasley Lane and Ryan Road. That price is 10 cents more than the lowest-reported price last week.
With the Labor Day holiday signaling the end of the summer driving season, the statewide average gas price inched up a penny, AAA reported Thursday, to $2.82 a gallon.
That price is 93 cents more per gallon than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price remained unchanged at $3.18 a gallon — 97 cents more than during the second week of September in 2020.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.13 per gallon, while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.70 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers across the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw stable prices this week, with no change in the average price for both Dallas and Fort Worth-Arlington, $2.86 a gallon.
Gas price averages in many spots around the Lone Star State are relatively unchanged from last week, AAA noted. It appears former tropical system Ida had minimal long-term impacts to pump prices, though some fluctuation is still possible over the next few weeks. Plus, gasoline demand typically decreases after Labor Day. Crude oil prices have also been relatively stable over the past few weeks.
Drivers in Texas are still paying the second-lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Mississippi continues to have the lowest average gas price, of $2.80 a gallon.