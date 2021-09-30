In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday listed the lowest available price as $2.72 a gallon, found at the Sam's Club station off West University Drive. That price is 4 cents lower than the lowest-reported price last week.
Gas prices remained stable this week across the state and region, with AAA on Thursday reporting no change in the statewide average gas price of $2.82 a gallon.
That price is 96 cents more per gallon than during this time last year. The U.S. average gas price this week also remained unchanged at $3.19 — a dollar more per gallon than during the final week of September in 2020.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $2.98 per gallon, while drivers in Victoria are paying the least at $2.73 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw slight decreases in pump prices, with the average price in both Dallas and Fort Worth-Arlington dipping 2 cents to $2.86 a gallon.
According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration for the week ending Sept. 24, the U.S. gasoline demand number increased week to week back above 9 million barrels per day and remains elevated from this time last year. Weekly regional fuel supply numbers increased slightly, and Gulf Coast refinery utilization registered up from the week prior, AAA noted. Drivers may see prices on the rise as crude oil prices have been increasing.
Texas remains tied with Mississippi for having the lowest average gas price in the nation, according to gasprices.aaa.com.