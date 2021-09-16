In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday listed the lowest available price as $2.65 a gallon, found at the Sam's Club station off West University Drive. That price is 9 cents lower than the lowest-reported price last week.
Despite Hurricane Nicholas’ landfall this week along the Gulf Coast, gas prices in Texas remained largely stable, with AAA on Thursday reporting a penny increase in the statewide average gas price, to $2.81 a gallon.
That price is 95 cents more per gallon than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price also rose a penny this week, to $3.19 a gallon — $1.01 more than during mid-September 2020.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $3.09 per gallon, while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.68 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw some of the biggest price decreases in the state, with the average price in both Dallas and Fort Worth-Arlington dropping a nickel to $2.81 a gallon.
Despite the interruption to the oil and gas industry after two tropical systems, the statewide gas price average managed to remain stable through Thursday morning, AAA noted. This is likely due to a drop in demand for gasoline, which is typical after the Labor Day holiday. And while Gulf Coast refinery operations are still reduced compared with a couple of weeks ago, according to the Energy Information Administration, regional gas supplies are still at a healthy level.
Some metropolitan areas have experienced average pump price spikes since last week, including Midland, Odessa and Laredo, AAA reported.
Texas is now tied with Mississippi in having the lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.