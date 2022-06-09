In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $4.59 a gallon, found at a half-dozen stations in the city. That price was 24 cents more than the lowest-reported price last week.
In the steepest spike yet amid months of costlier fill-ups, gas prices skyrocketed this week, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 28-cent jump in the statewide average gas price, to $4.62 a gallon.
That price is now $1.88 more per gallon than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price increased 26 cents on the week, to $4.97 a gallon — up $1.90 from the second week of June 2021.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $4.88 per gallon, while drivers in Lubbock are paying the least at $4.40 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw price increases in line with the state on whole, with the average price in both Dallas and Fort Worth-Arlington rising 26 cents, to $4.70 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $4.59 a gallon, found at a half-dozen stations in the city. That price was 24 cents more than the lowest-reported price last week.
Texas drivers are feeling more pain at the pump as record prices continue to be broken almost daily. The higher fuel prices are thanks to soaring demand along with continued concerns regarding tighter oil supplies due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, AAA reported.
Drivers in Texas are paying the 10th-lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile, drivers in California are paying the most on average for a gallon over regular unleaded at $6.40 per gallon, on average.