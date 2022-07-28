Gas prices

In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $3.46 a gallon, found at the Sam's Club station off West University Drive. That price is 17 cents lower than the lowest-reported price last week.

Gas prices are continuing to drop as the summer driving season wraps up, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 17-cent dip in the statewide average gas price, to $3.78 a gallon.

That price is 95 cents more per gallon than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price fell 16 cents on the week, to $4.28 a gallon — $1.12 more than during the last week of July 2021.

