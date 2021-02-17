Residents are being asked to continue water conservation as city officials work to avoid another crisis.
“We are better than where we were last night,” said Ryan Adams, Denton’s director of customer service and public affairs. “However, water conservation is still critical because supply is low and we don’t want to risk it going lower. The supply issue and water pressure are a public health emergency.”
On Tuesday night, the CodeRED alert was issued asking residents not to allow their faucets to drip — a common practice during extreme cold weather to prevent pipes from bursting.
“Right now, not everyone has a gas stove and may not have the ability to boil water with power going in and out,” Adams said. “Stores are not always open, which may make getting bottled water” more difficult.
Both of the city’s water plants were offline on Tuesday “for a period of time” because of the weather.
“Just like every other operation in every other part of the state, the weather presents different challenges," he said. "But the plants have been repaired and they are online. We are trying to build that supply back up.”
Denton receives its drinking water from Lake Ray Roberts and Lake Lewisville. Ground storage tanks are now elevated and the city is working to build back storage and pressure.
On social media, some residents expressed confusion and frustration over the request to conserve water. Adams said city officials understand.
“We hear the residents. First, they are being hit with rotating outages, which is hard enough to deal with. Then, they are being asked by their city to conserve water as much as they can, even to not drip their faucets at night, which is a big ask," Adams said. "We hope they see that we are trying to prevent a public health emergency that’s water-related.”
The CodeRED alert will be canceled when water has returned to sufficient supply, Adams said.