In an email distributed this week to Denton City Council members, a city official said that residents’ electric service may not be interrupted through New Year’s Day.
“As a reminder to council, our city ordinances direct staff to refrain from performing disconnections for nonpayment on holidays or the days preceding them,” according to the email from Ryan Adams, director of customer service and public affairs. “Additionally, the ordinance directs that we similarly refrain from disconnections during the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas or New Year’s.”
That means that no interruptions may occur for the weeks of Nov. 23, Dec. 21 and Dec. 28. Adams said more details about the prohibition will be included in staff members’ weekly report on Friday.
Residents are encouraged to call 940-349-8700 for payment plan options and other assistance.
— Paul Bryant