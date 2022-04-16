EL PASO — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke on Friday slammed Gov. Greg Abbott’s “enhanced” border inspections as a “manufactured stunt” and described his opponent’s move to solicit Mexican border governors to detail their security plans as “disrespectful” and “blackmail.”
The governors of all four Mexican border states affected by days of snarled commercial traffic, a lockdown effect of Abbott’s order to step up vehicle inspections to interdict smuggling, have come forward in recent days to explain their own border security measures and, at least one time, offered up new ones to get Abbott to back off.
“These governors had no choice,” O’Rourke said, because Abbott “put a gun to their head and effectively tried to shut down their state economies by shutting down our ports of entry.”
“That was disrespectful to do to someone who should be one of our greatest partners,” he added.
O’Rourke spoke to reporters while standing with the Bridge of the Americas, one of the largest ports of entry between Texas and Chihuahua, as a backdrop.
On Friday, the last of the four Mexican governors met with Abbott and detailed ongoing plans to secure the Tamaulipas border, one of the most dangerous, overrun by criminal groups. Gov. Francisco Javier Cabeza de Vaca was the last of the governors to interrupt Holy Week, a sacred time for Mexicans to spend with their families, to meet with Abbott.
Of the four governors, only Nuevo León Gov. Samuel Alejandro García Sepúlveda agreed to set up new checkpoints for commercial trucks manned by local, state and Mexico’s National Guard. The other three governors reiterated existing security plans that are already in place.
“This was blackmail,” said O’Rourke. “Blackmail against the businesses in Mexico. Blackmail against the businesses along the border here in communities like El Paso, against the people of Texas.”
Some Mexican commentators and analysts have watched as the Mexican governors fell in line with Abbott with “shock,” said Javier Garza, a journalist and radio commentator in the state of Coahuila.
“Abbott is one of the main creators of the climate of fear of undocumented migrants for electoral gain,” he said. “It’s a shame he can affect the economies of both countries just to get votes. If a Mexican politician were doing this, he’d be on fire.”
Mark Miner, Abbott’s campaign spokesman, responded that border security agreements between Abbott and the Mexican governors “will establish a new and unprecedented level of security to the border crisis created by the Biden Administration.”
At the news conference, O’Rourke noted that Department of Public Safety inspectors have limited responsibility on international bridges and are not allowed to “even look inside of the cargo… so there was no ability to detect illegal drug trafficking or human smuggling even if it was taking place on these ports of entry. ... [Abbott] did nothing to improve the security and safety of El Paso, Laredo, Pharr, for any one of our border communities of the state of Texas, or of the United States of America.”
“So who benefitted? Greg Abbott got his five minutes on Fox News trying to look tough on border communities like ours,” O’Rourke said.
At the same time he went on the offensive against his opponent in the November election, O’Rourke took pains to explain that he has not flip-flopped on his opposition to Title 42, the pandemic-era rule that allows migrants to be immediately expelled when they cross the U.S. border.
“Title 42 is bad policy,” O’Rourke said. But he said after talking to border mayors, county judges and sheriffs, he’s seen that “they’ve had very little communication from the Biden administration.” O’Rourke said he wants to know what the plan is for ending the policy smoothly.
“We’re looking for a sped-up asylum processing system,” he said. “We’re looking for more detention capacity in the short term, effectively and quickly processing these asylum claims. We’re looking for the administration to listen to border leaders who understand this issue better than anybody else, but we must end Title 42.”
Miner responded that the fact that O’Rourke “changes his position daily on Title 42 should disqualify him from running for governor. He’s embarrassing himself with the daily flip-flops.”