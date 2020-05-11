Last month, 25-year-old Robert Brewer lost his job. Soon, he may lose his home.
Brewer worked as a maintenance man for 19Twenty Apartments in Denton, where he lives with his wife and infant son. But Brewer said he was let go after he took time to mourn the death of his grandfather. Management told him they realized they could get by without him while he was gone.
Brewer said he couldn’t pay May’s rent after that, but he knew he was safe from eviction thanks to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
Then, last Monday, he received a notice to vacate.
“I was devasted,” Brewer said. “I just couldn’t believe it. They know I live there, and they know that I couldn’t pay rent. And they didn’t care.”
The CARES Act prohibits landlords with federally backed mortgages from filing evictions or issuing notices to vacate until July 25. But as the law rapidly evolves amid the coronavirus pandemic, some landlords are violating the act — be it intentionally or unknowingly.
According to a National Low Income Housing Coalition database, 123 Denton properties are prohibited from filing evictions until the federal moratorium ends. That includes 19Twenty, which is listed as being financed by federal lender Fannie Mae.
Representatives for 19Twenty Apartments declined to comment. Wehner Multifamily, the property management company that runs 19Twenty, did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
Brewer said he’s confident he could pay back what he owes by the time the federal moratorium ends. But he’s unsure what he’ll do if his family is evicted next month.
“We have nowhere to go,” Brewer said. “And the one person I did have to help me just passed away. It’s been rough.”
To compromise with tenants who couldn’t make rent, 19Twenty management cornered them into signing a so-called “hold off agreement,” Brewer said. He now has until the end of the month to pay rent in full — plus late fees.
But another key aspect of the CARES Act also prohibits landlords from charging late fees until the moratorium lifts. Brewer said he was shut down when he tried explaining this to property management.
If they have their way, Brewer said 19Twenty will displace numerous tenants in June — even some who are elderly and disabled.
“I couldn’t even count on my fingers and toes how many people are in the same boat,” he said.
Since the CARES Act is relatively new, some landlords may not fully understand their obligations under the law. Brewer said that 19Twenty management stated they refused to “accept the government buyout” because they would rather evict tenants.
It’s true that some property owners can apply for forbearance under the CARES Act, said Frances Espinoza, the executive director of the North Texas Fair Housing Center. But even landlords who don’t seek help must honor the act’s renter protections.
“It doesn’t matter if they prefer to evict people,” Espinoza said. “They don’t have the right to do that right now if their property is backed by a federal lender like Fannie [Mae] or Freddie [Mac].”
For the last seven years, Denton County eviction filings for the month of April averaged 577, according to data compiled by attorney Evan Stone.
But this year, only 38 were filed thanks in part to the state and federal eviction moratoriums, said Community Revitalization Project paralegal Raisch Tomlanovich.
But 28 of those were issued to tenants who live in properties covered by the CARES Act, Tomlanovich said. That means nearly 75% of April’s evictions were filed in error.
For his part, Brewer said he’s willing to fight 19Twenty tooth and nail if he’s taken to eviction court — not just to protect his family, but to help his neighbors, too.
“They cannot threaten us anymore and they cannot silence us anymore,” he said. “In my eyes, we’ve already won.”
Since losing his job, it’s been a struggle to put food on his family’s table. Brewer said they now rely on the local food pantry for assistance. Every two weeks, he and his neighbors carpool there in Brewer’s vehicle.
But some things are starting to look up for Brewer. This week, he has a second interview with an apartment complex in Corinth. He’s eager to get back to work.
To help him forget about his struggles, Brewer spends time exercising his green thumb. He said he enjoys tending to the daisies, yarrows and zinnias in front of his family’s home.
Not only do the flowers brighten his porch, but Brewer said they send a strong message to 19Twenty: He will not let them trample his rights.
“No matter what they do,” Brewer said, “they are not going to kill our spirit.”