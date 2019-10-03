Denton County Public Health urged people this week to go ahead and get a flu shot before flu season begins, according to a news release.
The health department said people should get it done before the end of October. Now that it’s officially fall, flu activity will soon begin heating up and peak sometime between December and February, the release states.
“We know it’s still warm outside and Denton County residents might not be thinking about influenza quite yet,” Denton County Public Health Director Matt Richardson said in the news release. “However, it takes about two weeks for the flu shot to be fully effective and we want as many residents as possible protected.”
The Denton office of the Denton County Public Health said Thursday it costs $40 for both adults and children to get a flu shot there. Those without insurance can pay $10. For more information, visit www.dentoncounty.com/flu.