The Denton Police Department invites Denton residents to apply for a spot in its 12-week citizen police academy that starts next Monday.
The class is a program aimed at giving residents a better understanding of what the department does. It’s free for all Denton residents. Each session runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. every Monday, starting next week.
People interested should reach out to Officer Shane Kizer. He can be reached at shane.kizer@cityofdenton.com or by calling 940-349-7241. He can also be reached by visiting the police department, located at 601 E. Hickory St.