Opening day for Denton’s second dog park is still months away, but construction crews have made good progress despite a wetter-than-normal summer.
The park covers about 3.5 acres at the northeast end of North Lakes Park and is adjacent to the Linda McNatt Animal Care and Adoption Center on North Elm Street.
City crews have installed the irrigation system and are installing special water fountains sized for humans and dogs. The concrete work is nearly finished, including pad sites for future fixtures. Fresh sod is scheduled for delivery Wednesday.
“We’re touching up the grading work because of the rain last week,” said Drew Huffman, parks superintendent.
Like Wiggly Field, the city’s first dog park in Lake Forest Park, the new dog park will have separate play areas for different sized dogs, plus a small run for agility and obedience programs. On Saturday morning, the Denton Parks Foundation is hosting a special fundraiser, the Splish Splash Doggie Bash at the Civic Center Pool, to help pay for extra amenities at the new park, including shade pavilions, benches and agility equipment.
Unlike Wiggly Field, the new dog park has no mature trees within or around it. Dozens of trees have been planted along the hike-bike trail beside the park. Crews have planted another dozen or so within the dog park so far.
“More trees are coming next week,” Huffman said, adding that the plans call for nearly 100 new trees.
Electrical work is underway to light the park after dark with string lights and solar-powered pole lights, Huffman said.
Once the fencing is complete, however, the gates will be locked to prevent entry until the fields are ready for running, romping and fetching, he added.
The park is scheduled to open in December, but Huffman said parks officials hope to open it much sooner.
Most of the work is being done by city crews, with some of the tree planting and concrete work coming under existing city contracts.
The park has been an on-again, off-again proposition for years as the city struggled to contain its construction costs. At one point, in April 2018, the staff proposed selling all or part of a 10-acre parcel next to the animal shelter because it fronts a busy road.
But council members balked, saying the community had been expecting a dog park in that area for a few years at that point.
Huffman said parks employees often hear from northside residents who are excited about having their own dog park close by, since Wiggly Field can be a half-hour drive or more, depending on road work.
“It will be a great asset,” Huffman said.