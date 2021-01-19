Work crews on Tuesday were scheduled to switch the northbound lanes of Bonnie Brae Street from Vintage Boulevard to Roselawn Drive onto the new bridge.
The Bonnie Brae Phase 1 project includes improvements include Bonnie Brae from Roselawn Drive to north of Vintage.
Southbound lanes are expected to remain on the existing road for at least another month, according to city documents, until construction at the Bonnie Brae and Vintage intersection is complete. Until that happens, intermittent lane closures may be scheduled.
Phase 1 is scheduled to be complete by March.
— Paul Bryant