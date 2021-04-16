This story was updated at 9:35 a.m.
A few northbound lanes of Interstate 35E were closed Friday morning following a two-vehicle crash, authorities said.
Lanes were closed between the Fort Worth Drive and Teasley Lane exits while investigators worked a crash that occurred on I-35E. A Denton police spokesperson said around 6:30 a.m. some northbound lanes should only be closed for a couple of hours.
A semi-trailer involved in the crash jackknifed, but police said no serious injuries have been reported.
This story will be updated.