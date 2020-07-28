Updated at 2:30 p.m.
Northbound Interstate 35E reopened Tuesday afternoon right before 2 p.m. after being closed for more than an hour after a crash.
The road completely shut down just before noon at the Post Oak Drive exit following a vehicle crash, according to Corinth police. Southbound was open to just one lane of traffic.
In the wreck, a concrete barrier dividing northbound and southbound traffic was damaged.
Additionally, a truck spilled fuel during the collision, so it was treated as a scene with hazardous materials, police said in a Facebook post.