Organizations across North Texas will receive a combined $8 million in grants from Texas Health Resources to address health inequity and help communities.
The 2023 Texas Health Community Impact grants, which include an additional $1.5 million from the Communities Foundation of Texas’ W.W. Caruth Jr. Fund, are the largest yearly amount given by Texas Health since the program’s inception in 2019. The grants are aimed at meeting the needs of ZIP codes experiencing disproportional health challenges, as identified by Texas Health’s latest Community Health Needs Assessment.
In the Denton/Wise region, Health Services of North Texas received $325,000 for health care and support services for Denton County residents experiencing homelessness, and the Bridgeport Police Department received $896,500 to develop mental health resources and address childhood food insecurity.
Texas Health's community assessment is conducted every three years to identify barriers to health outcomes across the region. Grants will be concentrated in 56 high-need ZIP codes, selected from among the 463 Texas Health serves across 20 counties. Grant proposals were selected with the input of community leaders.
“In our mission to improve the health of those in the communities we serve, Texas Health knows we can better address health disparities and the socioeconomic conditions that affect overall health by working with community organizations at the grassroots level,” said David Tesmer, Texas Health’s chief community and public policy officer. “The pandemic created new challenges and compounded existing ones for many residents, making the impact these grants will generate more important than ever.”
Other grant recipients across North Texas include the Parker County Center of Hope, Eastside Ministries, Taste Project, Driving Equitable Health, the Plano Independent School District, the Wilkinson Center, the Concilio, the University of North Texas at Dallas and CNM.
AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.