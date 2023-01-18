Health Services of North Texas (copy)

Health Services of North Texas received a $325,000 grant from Texas Health to support health care for Denton County residents experiencing homelessness.

Organizations across North Texas will receive a combined $8 million in grants from Texas Health Resources to address health inequity and help communities.

The 2023 Texas Health Community Impact grants, which include an additional $1.5 million from the Communities Foundation of Texas’ W.W. Caruth Jr. Fund, are the largest yearly amount given by Texas Health since the program’s inception in 2019. The grants are aimed at meeting the needs of ZIP codes experiencing disproportional health challenges, as identified by Texas Health’s latest Community Health Needs Assessment.

