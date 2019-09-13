The United Way of Denton County is hosting its 10th annual event in support of the Communities Foundation of Texas' North Texas Giving Day from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday on the lawn of the Denton County Courthouse on the Square.
The event will help bring awareness and support for local nonprofits and give a chance for people to give back to their community. Dozens of information tables will be set up, as well as interactive games and activities for the family.
Communities Foundation of Texas’ North Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour online giving event designed to empower every person to give back to their community by supporting local nonprofits and causes they care about in one easy-to-use platform.
Go to www.northtexasgivingday.org now through Thursday to schedule a gift to the United Way of Denton County.
This year also marks Flower Mound’s first Giving Day Fair and will take place the same day at Parker Square from 5 to 7:30 p.m. with live entertainment and food from local restaurants.
In 2018, more than $48 million was raised through more than 157,000 gifts benefiting 2,700 local nonprofits, bringing the 10-year total to more than $240 million for our community. North Texas Giving Day is the largest community-wide giving event in the nation.