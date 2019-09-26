Denton County nonprofits raised $1.7 million this year on North Texas Giving Day on Sept. 19. Here's the top 10 earning charities.
Giving Day results
|Charity
|Amount raised
|Number of donors
|Denton Animal Support Foundation
|$96,275.76
|335
|Coram Deo Academy
|$94,761.98
|806
|ResponsiveEd Foundation
|$73,836.01
|378
|G.I.F.T.4.S.
|$67,075.49
|56
|University of North Texas Foundation
|$59,857.70
|59
|Metro Relief
|$51,048.95
|118
|CASA of Denton County
|$44,657.49
|171
|Denton Freedom House
|$43,693.79
|102
|DFW Rescue Me
|$39,728.36
|360
|Heart for Homes
|$37,182.09
|141
You can search for any charity in Denton County's results here: