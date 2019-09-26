Denton County nonprofits raised $1.7 million this year on North Texas Giving Day on Sept. 19. Here's the top 10 earning charities. 

Giving Day results

Charity Amount raised Number of donors
Denton Animal Support Foundation $96,275.76 335
Coram Deo Academy $94,761.98 806
ResponsiveEd Foundation $73,836.01 378
G.I.F.T.4.S. $67,075.49 56
University of North Texas Foundation $59,857.70 59
Metro Relief $51,048.95 118
CASA of Denton County $44,657.49 171
Denton Freedom House $43,693.79 102
DFW Rescue Me $39,728.36 360
Heart for Homes $37,182.09 141

You can search for any charity in Denton County's results here: 

