North Texas Giving Day opened Tuesday with a conversation about Black philanthropy with local Black nonprofit organizations as the Communities Foundation of Texas hopes to address social justice movements and fill funding shortfalls brought on due to COVID-19 this year.
Denton County saw 247 nonprofit organizations enroll for North Texas Giving Day, an online fundraiser where residents can give back to local nonprofits. The Communities Foundation of Texas reported that 21% of the 3,300 organizations registered this year are first-time participants, showing a great need for support.
“North Texas Giving Day started as an online-only event, which is so helpful in these times of stay-at-home orders and social distancing,” said Susan Swan Smith, Chief Giving Day Officer at Communities Foundation of Texas, in a news release. “Everything — from donating, to volunteering, to just simply celebrating nonprofits who support our community every day, but especially now — can be done safely, online on North Texas Giving Day.”
New filters on NorthTexasGivingDay.org will allow potential donors to search for nonprofits with people of color leadership as well as filter by cause such as employment, human trafficking and justice.
The 12th annual fundraiser opened with early giving on Tuesday and ends Sept. 17. The foundation will host a panel discussion with Black nonprofit executives in the region led by Frowsa Booker-Drew, vice president for community affairs for the State Fair of Texas.
Panelists for “Cause-Minded Conversation: Leading While Black” include the executive directors of TMJ Dance Project, For Oak Cliff, the Bishop Arts Theater and the Heritage Giving Circle.
Giving Day on Sept. 17 will feature an online concert from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. North Texas Giving Day has raised $290 million since 2009 and raised $50 million in 2019 from 100,000 donors.