Annual nonprofit fundraiser North Texas Giving Day hit another record last week despite holding its second consecutive virtual event in the midst of the pandemic, totaling more than $66 million to more than 3,300 area nonprofits.
Hosted by Communities Foundation of Texas, North Texas Giving Day started in 2009 and has broken its fundraising record each year since. Last year, the event raised $58.8 million, about $9 million more than in 2019. It didn’t quite match that increase this time around but still managed to set another record by over $7 million.
Communities Foundation spokesperson Chris McSwain said organizers weren’t surprised by the turnout. Despite the event being mostly virtual for the second year in a row, the donation totals don't show any burnout.
“It was more virtual than in a traditional year but less virtual than 2020,” McSwain said. “This one is a pretty big jump from last year’s totals.”
According to the Giving Day website, 103,275 unique donors and 22,757 pledged volunteers made 283,648 donations to 3,366 different organizations. While McSwain didn’t yet have county breakdowns of those donations by Tuesday afternoon, she said Denton County last year accounted for 11,635 donations totaling $2.8 million.
Typically, McSwain said, Dallas County and Collin County take home the most donations — though she attributed that more to their size than anything else. She said each year’s rising totals are evidence of North Texas locals banding together.
“What we’re seeing is the event has become a movement and been adopted by so many of the folks in this region,” McSwain said. “The more we’re around, the more people see this as their thing and the more people look forward to it every fall.”