Food for sharing

The North Texas Food Bank is receiving a $300,000 grant from UnitedHealthcare.

 Courtesy photo/Paul Juarez

The North Texas Food Bank is one of 10 community-based organizations in Texas to receive a UnitedHealthcare grant to address under-served communities.

The $300,000 grant will provide access to fresh, healthy food and nutrition education materials in more under-served communities through the food bank’s mobile container pantry program. North Texas Food Bank partners with Cross Timbers Hope Center, First Baptist Denton and First Baptist Sanger for food distribution.

