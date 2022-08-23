The North Texas Food Bank is one of 10 community-based organizations in Texas to receive a UnitedHealthcare grant to address under-served communities.
The $300,000 grant will provide access to fresh, healthy food and nutrition education materials in more under-served communities through the food bank’s mobile container pantry program. North Texas Food Bank partners with Cross Timbers Hope Center, First Baptist Denton and First Baptist Sanger for food distribution.
The grant comes at a time when local food banks are experiencing increased demand thanks to runaway inflation. Inflation in Dallas-Fort Worth was above the national average at 9.4% in July, with the cost of food at home up 15% over last year, according to the Labor Department.
The $2.5 million in funding to Texas nonprofits is part of UnitedHealthcare’s $11 million in Empowering Health grants aimed at expanding access to care and addressing the social determinants of health for people in under-served communities. About 80% of what influences a person’s health relates to non-medical issues, such as food, housing, transportation and the financial means to pay for basic daily needs, according to a study by the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.
“Social and economic factors have a profound impact on achieving and maintaining good health,” said Don Langer, CEO of the UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Texas. “Through our Empowering Health grants and local outreach efforts, we’re working with local organizations in the state to provide Texans with an interconnected system of clinical and social services that can produce better health outcomes and make the health system work better for everyone.”
