Glenn Carlton
Buy Now

Glenn Carlton, executive director of the North Texas Fair and Rodeo, says the fair set a record for revenue last year, earning $3,214,198.

Coming off a revenue record of more than $3 million, the North Texas Fair and Rodeo is getting warmed up for its 94th installment — and expecting temperatures to cool off into the double digits.

This year's nine-day fair is slated for Aug. 19 through Aug. 27. To mark the occasion, executive director Glenn Carlton gave a briefing at Tuesday's Denton County Commissioners Court meeting.

Recommended for you