Driver’s license offices in North Texas can reopen starting June 3 with limited services, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday.
The Texas Department of Public Safety will begin opening driver’s license offices with limited services starting Tuesday, May 26, in West and Northwest Texas in Phase 1, according to a news release. South and Central Texas follow on May 29 and North and Southeast Texas on June 3 in the second and third phase, respectively.
Starting at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 29, North and Southeast Texans can begin scheduling appointments for driver’s licenses, commercial driver’s licenses, learner permits and ID cards if they don’t already have them. Residents can also schedule appointments for driving tests.
The fourth phase expected to begin mid-summer will allow customers to schedule appointments for all driver’s license office transactions across the state. Extensions for expiration dates will remain in effect until Phase 4.