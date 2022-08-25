North Texas borrowers react to student debt relief: 'This changes everything'

Texas Woman’s University graduates prepare to receive their degrees during the College of Professional Education commencement ceremony on May 13. The graduates will be among 43 million Americans eligible for student loan debt relief under a new program announced by the Biden administration.
Many North Texas residents with student loan debt are breathing a sigh of relief following President Joe Biden’s announcement Wednesday that borrowers making under $125,000 would soon be eligible for at least $10,000 in debt relief.
Borrowers who received Pell Grants and fall within the income guidelines, which are capped at $250,000 per household, will be eligible for up to $20,000 of loan forgiveness, while those who did not receive Pell will be eligible for up to $10,000, not to exceed their current loan balances. The long-anticipated announcement about how the Biden administration would handle student loan debt also unveiled other changes aimed at easing the burden for low- and middle-income borrowers, including a final extension of the loan repayment pause through December, temporary changes to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program and reduced payment requirements for those on income-driven repayment plans.
Area borrowers who are eligible for forgiveness say it will allow them more financial freedom.
Brenda Hernandez, who just moved back to Denton, graduated from the University of North Texas in 2018 with $26,000 in debt and works in insurance. During the COVID-19 forbearance period, she paid off all but $10,000 of her loans.
“Aside from the subsidized loans, I have zero debt — no car loan [or] credit card debt,” Hernandez said. “This relief will get me thinking about home ownership.”
Lacy Finnigan of Denton said she struggled to pay $27,000 she owed for seven years after being unable to complete her degree because of a personal tragedy.
“Removing $20k of my debt means I can pay back the $7,000 remainder, I can finish my degree, I can buy my first home and escape the rental scheme,” Finnigan said. “This changes everything.”
Forty-six percent of respondents to unscientific social media polls conducted by the Denton Record-Chronicle of more than 600 North Texans said the changes would make a big difference for them. Twenty-two percent said they had already paid off their loans, 18% said they did not think the forgiveness would help enough, and 10% said they would be debt-free.
Several said that more than the debt forgiveness itself, changes to the income-based repayment plan would have the biggest impact on their loan debt. The new income-driven plan proposed by the Biden administration would require borrowers to pay no more than 5% of their discretionary income toward undergraduate loans rather than the current 10% and would cover the borrower’s unpaid monthly interest so their loan balance will not grow while they’re current on payments, even if those payments are $0 because of their income.
Megan Hunt Hutchinson graduated in 2008 with $40,000 in debt and added another $15,000 for graduate school. Hutchinson, who worked in public education for more than 20 years, was not required to make monthly payments on the income-driven plan because her monthly income was so low, but her balance ballooned to more than $90,000 because of interest.
“These student loans have and will always impact my credit score,” Hutchinson said. “Heck yes, this student loan forgiveness is something we need and that educators deserve. I’m 44 years old and will never be out of debt no matter what I do without loan forgiveness.”
Forty-five million U.S. borrowers hold $1.6 trillion in student loan debt, with an average of $37,000 per borrower, according to the Education Data Initiative. The cost of four-year public college has nearly tripled since 1980 after accounting for inflation, while Pell Grant support has remained flat, covering on average a third of the cost of college for eligible students. Up to 43 million borrowers would be entitled to relief under the relief program announced this week.
Texas Woman’s University Chancellor Carine Feyten pointed to the positive impact the debt forgiveness would have for both alumni and the Texas economy.
“This program will significantly reduce debt for many Texas Woman’s graduates, opening more doors for social mobility and adding to the economic prosperity of Texas,” Feyten said in an email to the Record-Chronicle. “More than 80% of our students receive some type of financial aid, and about 40% of our students qualify for Pell Grants. Many of our graduates pursue careers that fill high-needs jobs in Texas, such as those in health care and education, so this program will help those graduates continue to have a positive impact on our state.”
UNT President Neal Smatresk had not responded by Thursday afternoon to requests for comment about the relief program, for which current students are eligible.
Denton city leaders also weighed in on the changes.
“This measure means that for so many of our Denton families, significant educational debt will not be a barrier to opening that business they’ve always wanted to, having that dream wedding ceremony, finally investing in their retirement, or saving to buy their first home,” at-large Place 5 Denton City Council member Brandon Chase McGee said. “The fact is that student debt is one of the largest obstacles to home ownership, and every day I talk with residents who are struggling to make ends meet. I hope this action makes life a little bit better for so many in our community and that many of the amazing small businesses that make Denton successful will see a measurable economic impact.”
Mayor Pro Tem Brian Beck also said he predicts the “modest support” would improve the quality of life for those impacted by college debt.
“Next to health care, education is a leading indicator of both economic and health outcomes, particularly among women. As such, in many ways, college is not really optional for modern America,” Beck, who holds a doctorate in biochemistry and biophysics, told the Record-Chronicle. “Over my academic career, while higher education has increased, we’ve seen state expenditures on higher education across the country fail to keep pace compared to other expenditures, forcing more and more pressure on to tuition and students. … The recent pandemic support from the federal government was a live demonstration that the U.S. can respond to crisis even with just modest support of Americans but have a demonstrably positive impact on both individual quality of life and the economy at large.”
Other area residents said they do not agree with the forgiveness plan.
“We put off vacations, buying a house, buying a fancy car, etc. to pay off student loans,” said Josh Schulteis of Denton. “[We’re] sitting there watching people our age on social media spend irresponsibly. If they forgive this, I will expect a check for the amount forgiven.”
The Biden administration will launch an application for borrowers to provide income data to the U.S. Department of Education before the pause on loan repayment ends Dec. 31. More information on claiming relief is expected to be released in the coming weeks. Borrowers can sign up to be notified when this information is available at studentaid.gov/debtrelief.
AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.