As part of a new generation of Lone Star Scholars, E.R. Bills has been trying to set the record straight in what Texas Monthly called “The Battle to Rewrite Texas History” in a 2019 report.
A 1990 journalism graduate from Southwest Texas State University, Bills is a Fort Worth journalist known for his fiction and nonfiction work. He has won awards, done some travel and screenwriting and freelance writing. His bylines have appeared in the Austin-American Statesman, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and Fort Worth Weekly.
Bills’ latest book, 2021’s Texas Oblivion: Mysterious Disappearances, Escapes and Cover-Ups, takes readers on a time-travel journey from the 1880s to 1970s and delves into 20 mysteries from places such as Beaumont, Fort Worth, Huntsville and Wichita Falls. A tanker with 39 men vanishing, three girls at a mall disappearing, Bills tackles devil worship, the Devil’s Triangle and the Devil’s River in the book.
But it’s not all demons and devils. Bills also touches on UFO abductions and JFK’s assassination.
“It is amazing how many people have literally disappeared,” Bills told Fox News in an Oct. 14, 2021, interview. “Some of the stories were sort of insane: the Icebox Killer in 1965, two folks disappeared at King Ranch in 1936 … There are all these crazy stories that are sort of fascinating, and they’re still missing. Anybody who has leads or a nose for this sort of thing, anybody could help.”
In fact, Bills has written several books that delve into real horror: 2013’s Texas Obscurities: Stories of the Peculiar, Exceptional and Nefarious, for example, or 2014’s 1910 Slocum Massacre: An Act of Genocide in East Texas, 2015’s Black Holocaust: The Paris Horror and Legacy of Texas Terror and 2017’s The San Marcos 10: An Antiwar Protest in Texas.
Though Bills hadn’t been known as a fiction writer, a chance encounter with Bret McCormick, a director, film producer and screenwriter, at the North Texas Book Festival led to a premier horror anthology they would co-create called Road Kill: Texas Horror by Texas Writers collections. Volume 7 will be released in October.
“It is a labor of love just like North Texas Book Festival is a labor of love,” Bills said. “What Katherine (Boyer) does, her commitment to it, it’s the same commitment we have to the Texas horror anthology. People look at it as a serious venue” for aspiring and established horror authors and readers who enjoy the horror genre.
On Saturday, Bills will be discussing his work as the headlining author at this year’s North Texas Book Festival. He’s one of 40 authors from multiple genres who will be attending the festival to sell and sign books.
The 22-year-old event is free and will be from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Greater Denton Arts Council, 400 E. Hickory St. Bills will be speaking shortly before the event at the Chuckwagon Breakfast, which runs from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tickets for the breakfast are $10 for adults and $5 for kids.
“The talk is going to be on poetry,” Bills said. “It’s more poetry in a metaphorical sense, and how much we need it and how little we have it. It’s not poetry and writing poems, but poetry in the way of Salman Rushdie who last week got stabbed 15 times. It’s the kind of writing that exists in the world to make us remember to breathe or teaches how to breathe better.”
A nonprofit organization, the North Texas Book Festival raises money to promote literacy and encourage family interaction that fosters reading and a love of books. Festival organizers award proceeds from the event as grants to public and school libraries and literacy programs.
There’s also a networking opportunity available.
“You get to meet authors and get some really good books,” said Boyer, the executive director of the festival. “It also encourages the authors to continue writing and try to write better. I’m pretty sure that has happened. We’ve had some authors who have gotten to be big authors.”
Over the years, the festival has brought authors together to celebrate their work and receive awards in various categories such as adult fiction and young adult nonfiction. This year, the festival will be presenting the awards for best books from the various categories at the Chuckwagon Breakfast on Saturday morning.
Colleyville author Kimberly Packard, a journalism graduate from the University of North Texas, is one of those award winners. A weaver of edgy women’s fiction, Packard has been recognized for her prose. Packard’s novel Phoenix won the Best General Fiction of 2013 award from the Texas Association of Authors, and she was also named one of the Top 10 Haute Young Authors by Southern Methodist University in 2019.
Packard’s most recent release, Dire’s Club, snagged the Best Adult Fiction of 2021 award from the North Texas Book Festival.
Packard said of winning the award, “It meant that these characters and this story that I loved and spent so much time with resonated with other people. My novel, Dire’s Club, is about a really tough subject — a group of strangers who are all dying. Being honored by the North Texas Book Festival means that the central message of hope and truly living our lives came across as I’d hoped it would.”
You can visit with Packard, Bills and other authors Saturday at the North Texas Book Festival.