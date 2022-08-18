E.R. Bills book

The latest book for E.R. Bills, who is the headlining author at this year’s North Texas Book Festival, is 2021’s Texas Oblivion: Mysterious Disappearances, Escapes and Cover-Ups.

 Courtesy photo

As part of a new generation of Lone Star Scholars, E.R. Bills has been trying to set the record straight in what Texas Monthly called “The Battle to Rewrite Texas History” in a 2019 report.

A 1990 journalism graduate from Southwest Texas State University, Bills is a Fort Worth journalist known for his fiction and nonfiction work. He has won awards, done some travel and screenwriting and freelance writing. His bylines have appeared in the Austin-American Statesman, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and Fort Worth Weekly.

