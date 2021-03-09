Three North Texans accused of unlawfully entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 pleaded not guilty to all charges Tuesday before the District of Columbia District Court.
Jenna Ryan of Carrollton, Katherine “Katie” Staveley Schwab of Colleyville and Jason Lee Hyland of Frisco — who all work in real estate — flew to Washington, D.C., on a private airplane from Denton and are accused of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to court records.
They were all arrested in the weeks that followed the riot at the Capitol where five people died, including a Capitol police officer. Each was released from federal custody on personal recognizance with conditions.
The three appeared for their virtual arraignment hearing Tuesday, each signing on from Texas. The three were mum during the court appearance, save for answering basic questions and confirming they understood the charges against them.
Counsel for the defendants and the U.S. Attorney’s Office agreed to a 60-day continuance. The next court appearance for the three will be on May 11 for a status update on the case and could likely be virtual again.
Criminal complaints for the defendants show screenshots taken from surveillance footage within the Capitol showing the three inside the building. The documents also show several screenshots of social media posts from Ryan and Schwab claiming they entered the building.
According to a database from USA Today, 280 people have been arrested and charged following the Jan. 6 riot. Twenty-six are from Texas.
Five people flew on the private plane from Denton Enterprise Airport, according to court records, but only the three who have been arrested and charged have been identified by federal agents. One of the photos cited by federal agents shows Ryan with four other people in front of U.S. Trinity Aviation, a fixed-base operator in Denton.
Court filings show Ryan posted on social media that she “just stormed the Capital.” Schwab allegedly told someone in a Facebook comment that she got “a little further” than the steps on the Capitol, and Hyland alleged he was inside the building for “a very short time” and exited after hearing “a loud bang, similar to a flash bang.”
On Friday, a judge for the Texas Eastern District Court ruled Daniel Ray Caldwell of The Colony shouldn’t be released from federal custody, with or without conditions, before his trial. Caldwell, 49, was indicted on charges related to assaulting and impeding officers with a dangerous weapon and entering or remaining in a restricted building with a dangerous weapon.