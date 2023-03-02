As a line of powerful thunderstorms rolled through Little Elm on Thursday night, the roof of La Azteca grocery store on West Eldorado Parkway peeled off and landed on a half-dozen vehicles parked outside.
Tornado sirens, power outages and property damage Thursday evening peppered Dallas-Fort Worth as much of the area experienced severe thunderstorms and waited out tornado warnings from the National Weather Service.
The service warned a “destructive” storm could push wind gusts up to 80 mph and has been warning North Texans to look out for severe thunderstorms, which could produce large hail and damaging winds. Reports of funnel clouds came in across North Texas.
“If your phone’s alerted and you hear sirens, that is for wind speeds as strong as a weak tornado,” the weather service tweeted. “So treat it like one! Get inside, away from windows!”
Trees have been uprooted and some restaurants and homes have been damaged. Several businesses sustained signage or structural damage.
The weather agency issued a tornado watch about 3 p.m. Thursday for most of North Texas, including Denton, Dallas, Collin and Tarrant counties. The watch lasted until 10 p.m. as many dealt with favorable conditions for tornadoes.
Most of North Texas saw the severe weather blow in after 4 p.m. Some events in the area were canceled or rescheduled ahead of the inclement weather. At least one school district canceled classes.
Frisco school officials informed parents late Thursday that line of storms knocked out the district’s website and impaired phone and internet services. All Frisco ISD buildings will be closed Friday.
Clarification
An earlier version of this story said police reported a tornado in Weatherford, but the National Weather Service has not confirmed it.