After an employee tested positive for COVID-19, a Denton city spokesperson said the North Branch Library remains open to early voting because the county’s elections division recommended it.
“We deferred to Denton County elections regarding the continuation of election activities, and they concurred,” Ryan Adams said. “They green-lighted the continuation. We had very strong separation between the elections operations and library operations — separate entrances, separate rooms, even the bathrooms. They communicated to us that voting would be able to continue.”
City officials in a news release on Thursday said the library has closed following the positive test.
“Out of an abundance of caution, and to give all staff members adequate time to quarantine, North Branch Library will remain closed through Thursday, Oct. 29, and is scheduled to reopen on Friday, Oct. 30,” the release states. “The staff member who tested positive does not work in a public-facing area of the library and has had limited interaction with patrons since the library reopened to the public on Monday, Oct. 5.”
Face-covering and social-distancing guidelines were followed at all times per city and library protocols, the release states.
The North Branch Library is currently an early-voting location for local, state and national elections. The polling rooms are separated from library patrons, and there is no indication that polling areas, elections staff or voters were exposed. Access to the early-voting location and election operations will continue as scheduled, with additional cleaning planned for after the polls closed Thursday at 7 p.m.
Early voting continues through Oct. 30.